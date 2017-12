Dec 28 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co:

* NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY ANNOUNCES $37.2 MILLION SALE OF REMAINING ENERGY TUBULAR FACILITY; POSITIONS FOR GROWTH IN WATER BUSINESS

* NORTHWEST PIPE - SOLD REMAINING ENERGY TUBULAR PRODUCTS ASSETS TO ALMACENADORA AFIRME, S.A. DE C.V., ORGANIZACIÓN AUXILIAR DEL CRÉDITO, AFIRME GRUPO FINANCIERO