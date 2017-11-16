BRIEF-Norway gives Wintershall permit to start Maria oil, gas field

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday:

* Gives permission for start-up of output from Wintershall’s Maria field

* Maria field development has been cheaper than anticipated, costs are just over NOK 12 billion ($1.46 billion), whereas the estimate in the plan for development and operations (pdo) was NOK 15.7 billion -npd

* Wintershall estimates that the anticipated recoverable reserves in Maria total 28.9 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of oil, 1.32 million tonnes of NGL and 2.31 billion Sm3 of gas. Maria is expected to produce for 22 years

* BASF's Wintershall holds 50 pct, while Centrica holds 20 pct and Petoro 30 pct Source text: bit.ly/2AJYQ2A Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2357 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)