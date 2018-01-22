Jan 22 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group Asa

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate says in letter to Leroey Seafood Group it plans to award only a single license for the so-called “pipefarm” experimental fish farm design

* The license would hold 450 tonnes of fish if awarded

* Leroey has applied for 9 development licences for the “pipefarm” concept with a capacity of up to 6,570 tonnes in total

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production Source text (Norwegian only): bit.ly/2mYyPac Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)