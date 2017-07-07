FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon/Aker wins partly approval for Arctic Offshore Farming concept
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 7:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon/Aker wins partly approval for Arctic Offshore Farming concept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Development licenses of Norway Royal Salmon's / AKER's concept "Arctic Offshore Farming" has progressed another step further in the process to be awarded development licenses

* "Arctic offshore farming" has progressed another step further in process to be awarded development licenses

* Norway royal salmon asa: directorate of fisheries has informed that they would go ahead with processing application limited to 2995 tonnes in mab (max allowed biomass), but did reject application in terms of additional 8705 tonnes in mab

* Norway Royal Salmon / AKER applied for 15 development licenses (11700 tonnes in MAB)

* Norway Royal Salmon / Aker will strongly consider to appeal the decision to reject the remaining MAB tonnes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

