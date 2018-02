Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* THE MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND FISHERIES SAID 47 COMPANIES IN THE SALMON INDUSTRY HAD APPLIED FOR NEW LICENCES FOR AROUND 2 PERCENT PRODUCTION GROWTH

* NORWAY‘S SALMON COMPANIES APPLY FOR NEW LICENCES UNDER NEW “TRAFFIC LIGHT” SYSTEM FOR NOK 948 MILLION

* NEW LICENCES GIVE POTENTIAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION INCREASE OF 7,897 TONNES, WHICH IS AROUND 95 PERCENT OF GROWTH OFFERED

* THE AUCTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE DURING SPRING 2018 Source text: here (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)