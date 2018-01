BRIEF-Norway Telecoms regulator plans new regulation of broadband markets

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* NORWAY TELECOMS REGULATOR: PLANS NEW REGULATION OF BROADBAND MARKETS

* NORWAY TELECOMS REGULATOR: NEW REGULATION TO PREPARE GROUND FOR UPGRADE OF TELENOR‘S COPPER NETWORK; ALLOW MORE FIRMS TO OFFER SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER BROADBAND SPEED

* NORWAY TELECOMS REGULATOR: TELENOR MUST STILL PROVIDE ACCESS TO ITS COPPER AND FIBER ACCESS NETWORKS ON NON-DISCRIMINATORY TERMS Source text (in Norwegian):

here%C3%A5ndsmarkedene Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)