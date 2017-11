Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* NORWAY‘S TELECOMS REGULATOR SETS MAXIMUM MOBILE CALL TERMINATION PRICE AT NOK 0.032 FROM JAN 1 2020 VERSUS CURRENT NOK 0.065

* MAXIMUM TERMINATION PRICE SET TO NOK 0.054 FROM MARCH 1 2018

* MAXIMUM TERMINATION PRICE SET TO NOK 0.043 FROM JAN 1 2019 Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2AibFSy Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)