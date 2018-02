Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa:

* INITIATING SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* ‍NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WOULD COMPRISE UP TO 0.5% OF ITS REGISTERED SHARES, REPRESENTING A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 8.1 MILLION SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)