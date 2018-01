Jan 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* NORWAY‘S FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY CONFIRMS ISA SALMON DISEASE AT MARINE HARVEST‘S LOCATION “11964 RINGJA” IN ROGALAND

* IT WAS FIRST ANNOUNCED ON DEC 14 2017 Source text (only in Norwegian):

