BRIEF-Norway's Thin Film plans $110 mln share issue

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics Asa

* Thin film electronics contemplates ‍private placement of up to NOK equivalent of USD 110 million, representing approximately 43% of outstanding shares in company​

* ‍subscription price in private placement will be set through an accelerated bookbuilding process and is expected to be set between NOK 2.50 and NOK 2.65

* Thin Film’s shares closed at NOK 2.32 on Wednesday

* ‍has received significant pre-commitments from existing shareholders, as well as new institutional investors​

* ‍application period for private placement commenced today at 16:30 cet and closes 19 october 2017 at 08:00 cet

* has retained Carnegie AS as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Cowen and Company, LLC and DNB Markets as Joint Bookrunners​

* ‍net proceeds from private placement are intended to fully fund investments and operations until cash break-even based on current projections. Cash break-even is expected to occur in early q2 2019​

* ‍capital expenditures are expected to consume 40% of proceeds​

* ‍remaining proceeds will fund working capital needs. Company’s technical and engineering team is already adequately dimensioned and no significant additions are to be expected​

* ‍in 2019, production capacity is expected to reach 3 billion nfc equivalent front-end die, and in 2020 to reach 7 billion units​

* Thin film - placement will be divided into two tranches; tranche 1 consisting of approx. 81.9 million new shares and a tranche 2 consisting of up to number of new shares necessary to raise gross proceeds of nok equivalent of usd 110 million​

* ‍completion of tranche 1 of private placement is subject to approval by board of directors​

* ‍tranche 2 of private placement will remain subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)