Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics Asa

* ‍has raised approximately NOK 881 million (approx. $110 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 352,500,000 new shares​

* ‍subscription price in private placement has been set to nok 2.50 per share, equivalent to a 7.8% premium to closing price on oslo stock exchange yesterday

* For more on the share issue, click on​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)