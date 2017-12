Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* PURCHASES ADDITIONAL SLOTS AT LONDON GATWICK TO SUPPORT CONTINUED UK EXPANSION

* SAYS HAS ACQUIRED AN ADDITIONAL 28 WEEKLY SLOTS AT LONDON GATWICK AIRPORT FROM SUMMER 2018

* SAYS SLOTS PURCHASED FROM SMALL PLANET AIRLINES