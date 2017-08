July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa told the company's earnings conference in Oslo on Thursday:

* CEO Bjoern Kjos: not revising available seat kilometre growth outlook for 2018

* CEO: says cooperation deal with either Ryanair or EasyJet to be signed in Q3, which is expected to feed more passengers into Norwegian's long-haul network Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)