BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line CFO Would Be Leaving Co

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - ON JAN 30, CFO WENDY BECK ANNOUNCED SHE WOULD BE LEAVING CO TO PURSUE OTHER CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - BECK AGREED TO PROVIDE CONSULTING SERVICES TO CO FOR 2 YEARS FOLLOWING SUCCESSION DATE

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE - BECK WILL RECEIVE $2 MILLION, PAID IN SIX EQUAL QUARTERLY INSTALLMENTS THROUGH DECEMBER 30, 2019, FOR HER CONSULTING SERVICES.

* NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE SAYS ‍BECK AGREED TO CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO THROUGH SEPT 30, 2018 - SEC FILING​