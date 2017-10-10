BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - unit entered into a third amended, restated credit agreement on Oct 10
* Norwegian Cruise Line - amendment to reprice and increase existing $750 million revolving credit facility with new $875 million revolving credit facility
* Norwegian Cruise Line says amended senior secured credit facility adds new $375 million Term B loan facility due 2021 - SEC filing
* Norwegian Cruise Line- amendment reprices about $1,412 million principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility Source : (bit.ly/2yEGUta)