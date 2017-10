Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line-on Sept 27 co’s unit delivered supplemental conditional notice of redemption to holders of 4.625% senior notes due 2020

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd- redemption date of notes shall be delayed from September 29, 2017 to October 10, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2xz3RwG) Further company coverage: