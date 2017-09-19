FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line's unit amends credit facilities
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 19, 2017 / 5:33 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line's unit amends credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* On September 19, 2017, NCL Corporation, unit of co, launched an amendment for its existing credit facilities

* Amendment will reprice existing $750 million revolving credit facility and existing $1.43 billion term A loan facility - SEC filing​

* Unit to use proceeds of new term B loan,borrowings under revolving credit facility,cash on hand,to redeem 4.625% Senior Notes due 2020

* Amendment to ‍add a new $375 million term B loan facility due 2021 - SEC filing​ Source text:(bit.ly/2ynXgCP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.