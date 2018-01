BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Holding 9.3 mln shares bought by Danske Bank

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER DISCLOSURE IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA

* HAS BOUGHT 9,325,608 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA REPRESENTING 4.99527 PERCENT OF OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

* ‍DANSKE BANK 20TH DECEMBER 2017 HAS BOUGHT 9,325,608 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA REPRESENTING 4.99527 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBERS OF SHARES​

* ‍AFTER THIS TRANSACTION DANSKE BANK GROUP HOLDS A TOTAL AGGREGATED HOLDING OF 9,342,958 SHARES IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA REPRESENTING 5.00456 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)