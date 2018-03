BRIEF-Norwegian Finans Holding Q4 Post-Tax At Earnings NOK 443 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Finans Holding Asa:

* ‍COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AMOUNTED TO NOK 443 MILLION IN 4TH QUARTER, AN EARNINGS GROWTH OF NOK 9 MILLION COMPARED WITH 3RD QUARTER​

* 2017 NET OTHER OPERATING INCOME WAS NOK 196.4 MILLION, A DECREASE OF NOK 5.1 MILLION FROM 2016‍​

* Q4 POST-TAX EARNINGS OF 443 MNOK

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALLED NOK 1,014.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF NOK 77.2 MILLION IN Q4

* PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES TOTALLED NOK 199.1 MILLION, INCREASE OF NOK 58.2 MILLION FROM Q3