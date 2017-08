July 12 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.07 PER SHARE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AS OF 12 JULY 2017​

* PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX FOR Q2 2017 CAME TO NOK 258.2 MILLION (COMPARED TO NOK 288.8 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)