Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc:

* NOVA LIFESTYLE ESTABLISHES A $5 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - ‍DURATION OF PROGRAM WILL BE ONE YEAR​

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - ‍BOARD APPROVED 10B-18 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TO PURCHASE UP TO $5 MILLION OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK​

* NOVA LIFESTYLE INC - SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO'S CASH AND FUTURE CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES