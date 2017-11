Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle Inc provides 4th quarter 2017 financial guidance

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - expects to generate ‍revenue of about $35 million to $36 million in Q4 ending December 31, 2017​

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - ‍management does not anticipate a need for external capital for foreseeable future​