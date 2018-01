Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nova LifeStyle Inc:

* NOVA LIFESTYLE RAISES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.14 TO $0.16

* NOVA LIFESTYLE SEES EXPANDED PROFIT MARGINS ACROSS NEARLY ALL PRODUCT LINES IN Q4