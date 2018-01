Jan 24 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP SALES INCREASED 35% TO EUR 15.0M

* DURING 2018, GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD ON ORGANIC SALES PROGRESS MADE IN 2017

* ‍ALL PARTS OF GROUP ACHIEVED FY DOUBLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH AT CER​

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO REPORT FURTHER PROGRESS IN DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCT PIPELINE FOR PRIMERDESIGN.

* NOVACYT ENDED YEAR WITH EUR 4.3M (£3.8M) IN CASH

* AIMS TO MOVE INTO PROFITABLE TRADING DURING 2018‍​