FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-NOVADAQ enters into agreement to be acquired by Stryker
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NOVADAQ enters into agreement to be acquired by Stryker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation

* Novadaq technologies inc - deal for total equity value of approximately us$701 million

* Novadaq technologies says stryker has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of novadaq for us$11.75 per share in cash

* Novadaq technologies says transaction will be carried out by way of court approved plan of arrangement under canada business corporations act

* Novadaq technologies inc - arrangement agreement provides for payment of termination fee of $21.0 million by novadaq to stryker in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.