Oct 2 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc:

* FOLLOWING DELIVERY OF COURT ORDER TO REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES SCHEME HAS NOW BECOME EFFECTIVE

* ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NOVAE IS NOW OWNED BY AXIS BIDCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)