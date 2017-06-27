FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03
June 27, 2017 / 12:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc:

* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs

* Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

