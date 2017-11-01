FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 11:38 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* Novanta announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $518 million to $522 million

* Q3 revenue rose 50 percent to $146.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.54 to $1.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Says ‍raising full year 2017 GAAP revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.