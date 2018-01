Jan 26 (Reuters) - Novares Group (IPO-NOVARES.PA): CEO tells news conference:

* NOVARES CEO SAYS GROUP IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR TWO TARGETED ACQUISITIONS IN CZECH REPUBLIC AND HUNGARY

* NOVARES TARGETS 2018 SALES OF 1.2-1.25 BILLION EUROS, UP 7 PERCENT, EYES SALES RISE OF OVER 7.5 PERCENT IN 2019

* NOVARES EYES 2017 SALES OF 1.18 BLN EUROS, UP 7.9 PCT