Jan 26 (Reuters) - Novares Group (IPO-NOVARES.PA) CFO Francois Sordet tells a news conference:

* STILL EYEING CAPITAL INCREASE OF 130-150 MILLION EUROS UNDER IPO

* SAYS AIMING FOR STOCK LISTING DEBUT IN FEBRUARY

GROUP HAD DELAYED NOVEMBER LISTING DUE TO CHANGE IN CONSOLIDATION METHOD OF ITS JV SHANGHAI AUTOMOTIVE PLASTICS COMPONENTS