BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Alcon spinoff 'probably direction we are headed' - CNBC
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Alcon spinoff 'probably direction we are headed' - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* Ceo says wants to time alcon exit when market is strong, expects strong market to continue - cnbc

* Ceo says alcon capital markets spinoff probably where we are headed, were we to make a decision - cnbc

* Ceo says investing heavily behind entresto, still believes sales to be in range of $500 million in 2017, with blockbuster ($1 billion) sales in 2018 - cnbc

* Ceo says does not think u.s. Generics pricing to get better in short term, focusing on sandoz outside the united states- cnbc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
