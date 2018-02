Feb 14 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS FORMS ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP MEDICINES FOR TREATING INFECTIOUS DIARRHEAL DISEASE

* GETS FUNDING FROM BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF DRUG CANDIDATE KDU731 FOR CRYPTOSPORIDIOSIS​