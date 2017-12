Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* NOVARTIS- U.S. FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR FINGOLIMOD FOR TREATMENT OF CHILDREN, ADOLESCENTS 10 YEARS OR OLDER WITH RELAPSING MS