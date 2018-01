Jan 11 (Reuters) - Novartis says:

* Elizabeth (Liz) Barrett, currently Global President Oncology at Pfizer, Inc., has been appointed CEO Novartis Oncology and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis, effective February 1, 2018

* Barrett succeeds Bruno Strigini who decided to retire from Novartis for personal reasons Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)