July 24 (Reuters) - Novatek Microelectronics Corp :

* Says co acquires 12 million shares in Novatek International(BVI) Ltd for $12 million

* And co currently owns 76 million shares in total (100 percent stake) in Novatek International(BVI) after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hwqGmL

