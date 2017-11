Nov 21 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics provides update on agreement between Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Department of Justice

* Novelion Therapeutics - ‍district judge William Young rejected Aegerion Pharmaceuticals’ amended criminal plea agreement which was negotiated with U.S. DOJ

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍company, in consultation with its outside counsel, is currently evaluating its options and next steps​