June 14 (Reuters) - NOVITA SA:

* DECIDES TO BUY SPUNLACE PRODUCTION LINE AND MODERNIZE ASSOCIATED BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE

* TOTAL INVESTMENT COST AT 55.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TO FINANCE 37 PERCENT OF INVESTMENT FROM OWN RESOURCES AND 67 PERCENT FROM BANK LOAN

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTION LINE IN Q1 2019

* NEW PRODUCTION LINE TO INCREASE CO'S SPUNLACE NON WOVEN FABRIC PRODUCTION CAPACITY NEARLY FOURFOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)