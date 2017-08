July 20 (Reuters) - Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc-

* Novo Holdings A/S reports 12.03 percent stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc as on July 3, 2017 - sec filing‍​

* Novo Holdings A/S had previously reported 15.9 percent stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc as on March 23, 2017 - sec filing‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ue0h96)