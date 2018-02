Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* REG-NOVO NORDISK A/S PURCHASES B SHARES WORTH DKK 954 MILLION FROM NOVO HOLDINGS A/S UNDER THE 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* ‍ ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 3.1 MILLION B SHARES (NOMINAL DKK 0.20) OF A VALUE OF DKK 954 MILLION FROM NOVO HOLDINGS A/S​

* ‍TRANSACTION PRICE IS DKK 308.90 PER SHARE AND HAS BEEN CALCULATED AS VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE MARKET PRICE FROM 1 FEB TO 5 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: