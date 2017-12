BRIEF-Novo Nordisk expects to launch new diabetes drug in Japan during H1 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER MADS KROGSGAARD THOMSEN MADE FOLLOWING COMMENTS DURING AN INVESTOR CALL FOLLOWING U.S. APPROVAL OF DIABETES DRUG OZEMPIC:

* STILL EXPECTS TO LAUNCH OZEMPIC DIABETES DRUG IN JAPAN DURING THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR

* “WHEN IT COMES TO THE JAPANESE SITUATION WE ARE STILL EXPECTING TO MEET UP WITH THE COMMITTEE DURING THE COURSE OF JANUARY AND THEN BE ABLE TO WRAP UP THE LABEL, SO WE ARE EXPECTING ... TO LAUNCH DURING THE COURSE OF THE FIRST OF HALF OF NEXT YEAR ALSO IN JAPAN”

* “IN EUROPE WE SHOULD HOPE THAT THE ENDORSEMENT IS GIVEN BY THE CHMP (COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE) DURING THE MONTH OF DECEMBER”

* THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ON TUESDAY APPROVED NOVO‘S DIABETES DRUG OZEMPIC, SETTING THE STAGE FOR A HEATED BATTLE WITH ELI LILLY & CO‘S TRULICITY FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)