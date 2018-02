BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Proposes Two New Board Members

Feb 23 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES ELECTION OF ANDREAS FIBIG AND MARTIN MACKAY AS NEW MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MARCH 22

* FIBIG IS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

* MACKAY IS FORMER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AT ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., US, AND HAS ALSO BEEN HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT IN BOTH ASTRAZENECA PLC. AND PFIZER​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)