BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Q3 EBIT DKK 12.04‍​ bln, slightly higher than expected

Nov 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK

* Q3 SALES ‍​26.6 BILLION DKK VERSUS 27.24 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 12.04‍​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 11.95 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* 9-MONTH SALES ‍83.7​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 84.33 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* 9-MONTH OPERATING PROFIT ‍38.9​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 38.82 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IN LOCAL CURRENCIES INDICATES LOW TO MID SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT​

* SAYS ‍SALES GROWTH REPORTED IN DANISH KRONER IS EXPECTED TO BE 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS LOWER THAN IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, AND REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS LOWER​

* SAYS ‍FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 HAS BEEN UPDATED AND SALES GROWTH MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 2% TO 3% COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS RANGE OF 1% TO 3%​

* SAYS ‍OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 3% TO 6% COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS RANGE OF 1% TO 5%​

* NOVO NORDISK CEO: ‍WE CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON OUR PLANS FOR 2017​

* SAYS NEGATIVE CURRENCY IMPACT OF 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED FOR 2017

* SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND DKK 9 BILLION IN 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)