2 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk receives positive vote from FDA advisory committee
June 20, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk receives positive vote from FDA advisory committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Receives positive 17-2 vote from fda advisory committee that victoza® provides substantial evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with type 2 diabetes

* Look forward to working with FDA to include important results from leader trial in Victoza(®) label

* Supplemental new drug application for Victoza's regulatory feedback in US is expected in q3 2017

* Says with the vote today Co is one step closer towards a cardiovascular indication for victoza to reduce risk of cardiovascular events

