BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says trial shows semaglutide helps to lose weight

June 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Reports up to 13.8% weight loss in people with obesity receiving semaglutide in phase 2 trial

* Says in the trial, 957 people with obesity were randomised to treatment with doses of semaglutide between 0.05 to 0.4 mg/day or placebo

* Says from a mean baseline weight of around 111 kg and a body mass index of approximately 39 kg/m(2), a weight loss up to 17.8 kg was observed after 52 weeks of treatment with semaglutide

* Says this corresponded to an estimated 13.8% weight loss compared to the weight loss of 2.3% achieved by diet, exercise and placebo alone, with all treatment arms adjusted for people discontinuing treatment in the study

* Says expects phase 3 programme with semaglutide to begin in 2018