Oct 19 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER MADS KROGSGAARD THOMSEN SAYS IN INTERVIEW:

* SEMAGLUTIDE WILL TAKE MARKET SHARE FROM ELI LILLY‘S TRULICITY IN GLP-1 SEGMENT

* SEMAGLUTIDE WILL BE PRICED IN RANGE WITH EXISTING GLP-1 DRUGS, MAYBE WITH SMALL PREMIUM

* WILL SEEK TO EXPAND U.S. MARKET FOR GLP-1 DRUGS WITH SEMAGLUTIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)