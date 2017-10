Sept 27 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS

* THE CHINA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (CFDA) HAS APPROVED NEW-GENERATION BASAL INSULIN TRESIBA (INSULIN DEGLUDEC) FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIABETES IN CHINA.

* TRESIBA IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN CHINA IN Q1 2018.

* CHINA HAS OVER 100 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES, AND THE NUMBER IS EXPECTED TO GROW TO MORE THAN 150 MILLION PEOPLE BY 2040. FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Copenhagen newsroom)