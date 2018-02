BRIEF-Novo Says ‍Semaglutide Reduces Blood Sugar And Weight More Than Dulaglutide​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK:

* SAYS ‍SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN BLOOD SUGAR AND WEIGHT COMPARED WITH DULAGLUTIDE​

* SAYS SUSTAIN 7 TRIAL SHOWED THAT PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES TREATED WITH ONCE-WEEKLY SEMAGLUTIDE EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY GREATER REDUCTIONS IN HBA1C AND BODY WEIGHT COMPARED TO TREATMENT WITH DULAGLUTIDE​

* SAYS SUSTAIN 7 TRIAL SHOWED ‍FROM A MEAN BASELINE OF 95.2 KG, BODY WEIGHT WAS REDUCED BY 4.6 KG IN PEOPLE TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE 0.5 MG COMPARED WITH 2.3 KG IN PEOPLE TREATED WITH DULAGLUTIDE 0.75 MG​ Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)