Feb 7 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE SECURES NEW $150 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE TERM LOAN FINANCING

* NOVOCURE LTD - ‍PROCEEDS OF TERM LOAN FINANCING USED TO PAY IN FULL NOVOCURE‘S EXISTING $100 MILLION TERM LOAN DEBT AND FUND WORKING CAPITAL ​

* NOVOCURE LTD - ‍AGREEMENT IMPROVES PRICING AND TERMS OF CO'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY & EXTENDS MATURITY OF CO'S DEBT UNTIL FEB 2023​