June 8 (Reuters) - Novogen Ltd-

* Chairman, john o'connor and non-executive director, ian phillips step down from novogen board

* Iain ross appointed chairman

* James garner continues as ceo and executive director

* "Following a review of novogen's fixed cost base, further savings have been identified in general and administrative expense budgets"​

* "‍expected that these funds will be re-directed to support development of novogen's clinical assets"​