* ‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK ADJUSTED​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 3-5% (2-5%)​

* NOVOZYMES - STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY REGARDING AGRICULTURE-RELATED MARKETS IN Q4‍​

* NOW EXPECTS ‍DKK REVENUE GROWTH 2-4% (1-4%)​

* NOW EXPECTS ‍EBIT GROWTH 2-4% (1-4%)​

* Q3 SALES DKK ‍​3.58 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.54 BILLION)

* Q3 EBIT DKK ‍​1.06 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.01 BILLION)

* Q3 NET PROFIT 819 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 789 MILLION)